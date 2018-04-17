Two people were killed Tuesday morning in western Minnesota, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.

The deaths occurred before dawn at a home in a rural area near Perham, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrived at the home shortly after 5:15 a.m. and found the two already dead, the Sheriff's Office added.

The suspect was soon apprehended, and authorities continue to sort out the circumstances behind the killings.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to reveal exactly where the deaths occurred, the identities of the victims or the suspect or what led to the killings.

