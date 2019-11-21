A semitrailer truck collided with a car in southeastern Minnesota, leaving two people in the smaller vehicle dead, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 14 near County Road 3 in Claremont, according to the State Patrol.

Killed were a 57-year-old man who was driving and a 52-year-old woman, the patrol said. Both were from New Richland, Minn. Their identities were expected to be released Thursday night.

The semi's driver, 75-year-old Merritt L. Davis, of Cleveland, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Rochester with noncritical injuries.

The patrol said the eastbound car strayed over the centerline and hit the westbound semi head-on.