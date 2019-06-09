A 17-year-old driver turning his car in front of a camper was struck, and two of his younger passengers were killed, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Hwy. 169 just outside Nashwauk and about 13 miles west of Hibbing, according to the State Patrol.

Killed were Trent C. Salminen, 13, of Hibbing, and Aiden P. Hall, 16, whose hometown was not immediately released, the patrol said.

Surviving their injuries in the car were driver Tyler A. Farnsworth and Jordan J. Farnsworth, 15, both of Hibbing.

Tyler Farnsworth was heading north on Hwy. 169 and turned in front of a camper heading the other way and caused the collision, according to the patrol.

The camper's driver, Daniel R. Alsaker, 61, of Chisholm, was not hurt. His passenger, Terry M. Alsaker, 59, also of Chisholm, suffered noncritical injuries.