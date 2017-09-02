Authorities on Saturday released the names of two motorcyclists who died this week in crashes on Minnesota roads.

Killed Thursday when his bike collided with a dump truck on Hwy. 16 near Hokah, in southeastern Minnesota’s Houston County was Craig M. Cassman, 56, of Rochester, the State Patrol said Saturday.

Cassman was on a westbound 2012 Honda motorcycle that was hit head-on in the eastbound lane by an eastbound 1991 Ford dump truck at 2:34 p.m. Thursday. The patrol did not say why Cassman’s motorcycle was in the eastbound lane.

The truck driver, James H. Botcher, 83, of Houston, Minn., was not hurt.

The 21-year-old White Bear Lake man killed Wednesday when his motorcycle was fatally struck by an SUV at an Apple Valley intersection was identified by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Robert Gregory Bloom died when an SUV driver ran a stop sign and hit him at the intersection of 155th street and Embry Path at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

The motorist, Sharat R. Koppula, 41, of Rosemount, may face charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he cooperated with authorities at the scene and did not appear to be impaired by drugs or alcohol.