A motorist turned his car into the path a trio of motorcycles on a midday ride in central Minnesota, causing a collision that killed two of the riders, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 11:20 a.m. Saturday along Hwy. 23 in Roseville Township, roughly 20 miles northeast of Willmar, the State Patrol said.

The patrol expects to release identities of those involved later Sunday.

According to the patrol:

A 21-year-old woman from Bricelyn, Minn., driving her car on westbound Hwy. 23, was turning left onto 160th Street near Hawick when she was struck by two of the three eastbound motorcycles. The third motorcycle "lay down on the roadway" to avoid hitting the car as well, a patrol statement read.

The two people, both from St. Cloud, operating the first two motorcycles were dead at the scene. One was a 42-year-old man and the other a 44-year-old woman.

The people on the third motorcycle, both from Sauk Rapids, Minn., were taken to a hospital in Paynesville, with one later transferred by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. The operator of that motorcycle is a 61-year-old man and his passenger a 38-year-old woman.

The patrol has yet to say whether the woman driving the car or her 24-year-old male passenger was injured. The patrol also has yet to reveal helmet or seat belt usage by those involved in the wreck.