A man and woman from Minnesota were pulled over in western Wisconsin by a state trooper who, along with his K-9 partner, discovered more than 16 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle, along with a 4-year-old, authorities said Monday.

What began as a stop about 15 miles east of Eau Claire for a traffic violation about 10:10 p.m. Sunday ended with a 39-year-old man from Minneapolis and a 35-year-old woman from Ogema in jail and awaiting charges. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

The trooper’s K-9 picked up the suspicious scent coming from a duffel bag inside the vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

The 4-year-old was turned over the Human Services Department officials in Eau Claire County.

The upper Midwest has served as a key distribution area for the resurging meth trade, as the drug has seen more potent, more plentiful and cheaper than ever.