A $2 million federal grant awarded to Minnesota will be used to test sexual assault kits, assist in investigations and aid victim advocacy groups, officials announced Friday.

The funds, the second $2 million grant awarded to the state for such work, will be divided among several agencies: the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MNCASA), the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and Alexandra House.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Office of Justice Programs (OJP) received the funds from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“The Office of Justice Programs is proud to work with our project partners to find ways to streamline kit submissions, improve sexual assault investigations and provide support to victims across Minnesota,” OJP Executive Director Kate Weeks said in a written statement. “Learning from this process, we will move toward improved policies and practices for responding to sexual assault incidents.”

In a 2015 inventory, authorities discovered 3,482 sexual assault kits at law enforcement agencies across Minnesota that had not been submitted to a lab for testing, a DPS news release said.

Last month, Minneapolis police revealed that it had an estimated 1,700 untested rape kits dating back to the 1990s.

According to DPS, the OJP will retain about $21,600 to manage the grant. The BCA will receive about $1.3 million to test kits, track data and help local law enforcement agencies investigate cases.

MNCASA will receive about $317,000 to “coordinate a multidisciplinary team and protocol development.”

Alexandra House, an advocacy group for survivors of sexual and domestic abuse, will receive about $109,700 for their work.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office will receive about $219,000 for investigations and “protocol development.”

The OJP first received $2 million in 2018 for the Minnesota Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Project, according to DPS. In that time, 250 unsubmitted kits from various law enforcement agencies were given to the BCA for testing, among other developments.

“This is an opportunity to gain valuable information from kits that for years have gone untested,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said in a written statement. “Testing these kits will, in some cases, result in new information that can inform investigations and may bridge gaps in justice.”