Two people died early Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Andover, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. They were identified Saturday as Eleanor Lee Frey, 44, of Ogilvie, Minn., and Dawn Marie Benkler, 57, of St. Francis.

First responders were called to NW. 165th Avenue (County Road 7) at NW. Maka Street at 7:41 a.m. Bystanders were able to remove a driver from one vehicle that was on fire, but both drivers died at the scene, authorities said. Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle was eastbound on 165th and the other westbound on the same road when they collided head-on.

The Anoka County sheriff also released the name of a Nowthen man killed in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday on Old Viking Boulevard near NW. Fordbrook Drive. He was John Michael Donohoe, 56.

Also Friday, a 40-year-old Mora man was killed in a car-motorcycle crash on Hwy. 65 north of Mora, in Kanabec County, according to the State Patrol.

A 2007 Nissan Quest driven by Martha Bush, 58, of Mora, was northbound on Hwy. 65, turning left on N. 9th Street, when it collided with a Honda motorcycle driven by Kevin Timothy Baehr. Baehr, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the Mora hospital, where he died.

STAFF REPORTS