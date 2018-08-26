Two children were severely burned in northern Minnesota after they inadvertently set fire to a shed where they were playing, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday on the northern edge of the Fond Du Lac Reservation along Hwy. 2 in Culver Township, roughly 25 miles northwest of Duluth, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies called to the scene located the children, ages 5 and 6, and saw they had "severe burns to their bodies," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Emergency medical responders took the children to a nearby hospital, having suffered second-degree burns to about 20 percent of their bodies.

The children tipped over a gasoline can in the shed, and some of it spilled on the floor, the Sheriff's Office said.

"The children then attempted to clean up the spilled gasoline using an electric Shop-Vac that ignited in flames," the Sheriff's Office statement continued, "causing the children's clothing to catch fire as well as the shed."

