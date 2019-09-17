Two people in a car were killed when the driver pulled into a western Wisconsin intersection and struck a semitrailer truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1:50 p.m. Monday in Clear Lake on Hwy. 63 at 60th Avenue, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency responders declared the car’s occupants dead at the scene. Their identities have yet to be released. The truck driver was not hurt.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

The car was heading east on 60th, slowed but did not obey a stop sign and hit the trailer portion of the semi as it traveled north on Hwy. 63.

The car rolled and came to rest in a ditch on its roof. The truck driver soon pulled over just north of the crash scene.