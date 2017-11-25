Two people were injured Saturday morning when a car plowed into a store in downtown Excelsior.

A car whose driver appeared to be trying to park directly in front of the Provisions store at 320 Water St., instead slammed straight into it, plowing about 50 feet into the building and leaving a gaping hole and shattered glass in front of the shop.

Provisions is one of several boutique-style stores inside the Excelsior Mill building. Downtown was crowded with holiday shoppers.

The car drove all the way through the shop and came to rest in a hallway behind it that is linked to other stores, according to Excelsior Fire Chief Scott Gerber.

The driver did not appear to be hurt, but the store's owner and manager were taken out in stretchers. Their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Provisions employee Debbie Thompson said she was working near the counter with store owner Wendy Baker and store manager Nancy Slyce just before the car hit. She had walked into a backroom to get supplies when she heard a loud noise and thought, " 'Why is the building exploding?' " she said. "Everything just flew up." She ran to the counter area and pulled debris off Baker and Slyce. Thompson was not hurt.

Excelsior firefighters and police worked at the taped-off scene through the morning. There was no word on what caused the car to ram into the store. The car will be examined for mechanical problems, and investigators will also look at whether the driver, an older woman, might have had medical issues.