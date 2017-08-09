A student and a cabdriver were hurt during two robberies that happened just 10 minutes apart on the University of Minnesota campus early Tuesday, officials said.

It was just before 5 a.m. when four suspects approached a student outside the Civil Engineering Building off Pillsbury Drive SE. and began punching him and rifling through his pockets. The suspects stole the student’s property and took off on foot toward the university’s Recreation and Wellness Center, according to a crime alert posted on the U police department’s website.

The student sustained minor injuries, the alert said.

About 10 minutes later, two men, one wearing a mask, got into the back seat of a taxicab that was stopped near TCF Bank Stadium. The masked bandit implied he had a gun and demanded money. The cabdriver surrendered his valuables during the robbery at Oak Street and University Avenue SE. The suspects took off on foot and were last seen running down Oak Street, the alert said.

The cabdriver was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Police are investigating both holdups. Anybody with information is asked to call 612-624-2677 and reference cases UM-17-299019 and UM-17-299024.