Two fatal crashes were reported Friday on Minnesota roads.

A pedestrian crossing Hwy. 10 at Sherburne Avenue in Becker, in Sherburne County, was struck and killed about 7:30 p.m. Friday by a Honda Accord headed east on the highway, according to the State Patrol. Authorities were investigating Friday night, and further details were not yet available.

At least one person died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County, the patrol said.

A 2000 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Hwy. 71 near County Road 71 in Winfield Township crossed the centerline and struck a 2010 Toyota Tundra head-on at 10:37 a.m., the patrol said.

Involved in the crash were the Silverado’s driver, a 50-year-old man from Kandiyohi, Minn., and three people in the Tundra — the driver, a 50-year-old man from Renville, and two passengers, a 47-year-old Renville woman and a 38-year-old Minneapolis man. The patrol did not say who among them was killed or whether there were injuries.

Roads were dry at the time.

The patrol said it will release more information on both crashes on Saturday.

STAFF REPORTS