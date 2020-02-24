A head-on crash Monday morning in Eagan has left two people dead.
The collision occurred about 5:40 a.m. at Johnny Cake Ridge Road and Sherwood Way, according to police.
Both drivers were killed, police said. Neither vehicle had passengers.
Police said roads in the area would be closed for hours as investigators collected evidence.
Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.
