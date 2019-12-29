A collision between a semitrailer truck and a car in northwestern Wisconsin has left two people dead, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday east of Grantsburg on Hwy. 70 at Williams Road, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.

Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to say which vehicle the victims had occupied.

Witnesses reported that the semi came to rest on its wheels beyond the shoulder of the highway, while the mangled car remained in a lane of traffic surrounded by a wide field of debris.

The crash scene had the highway closed for nearly seven hours as authorities investigated the circumstances of the collision and cleared debris from the highway.