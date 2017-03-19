A semitrailer truck driver rammed from behind a taxi sitting at a red light in St. Cloud, killing both the cabdriver and his customer, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 7:20 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 10 at St. Germain Street on the city’s east side and also severely injured a second cab passenger, according to the State Patrol.

Killed were the driver of the van operated by a taxi service, 66-year-old Thomas L. Findlay, of neighboring Sartell, and 22-year-old passenger Emily R. LeTourneau, of Big Lake, Minn., the patrol said. Findlay had on his seat belt; LeTourneau did not.

The other passenger in the cab, 24-year-old Marche D. Price, of New Hope, who was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with critical injuries, according to the patrol. Price also was not wearing a seat belt.

The big rig’s driver was identified as James D. Cockram, 61, of Owatonna, Minn. He had on his seat belt and was not hurt, the patrol said.

The cab was sitting on southbound Hwy. 10 at a red light at the intersection with St. Germain, when the semi rear-ended the smaller vehicle, according to the patrol.

Authorities have yet to address why the truck did not stop in time.