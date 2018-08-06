Two attempted abductions at public gathering places in Albert Lea, Minn., were reported to authorities over the weekend. No arrests have been made.

The first occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the Freeborn County Fair, according to Sheriff’s Kurt Freitag.

A 12-year-old girl told deputies who patrol the fairgrounds that she had been walking on a gravel road through the parking lot near the 4-H building on the south side of the fairgrounds when someone grabbed her waist from behind and said, “Keep walking, and nobody will get hurt,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office read.

The girl said that within a few seconds a female passerby yelled at the man to leave the girl alone, and he let go and ran, the statement continued.

The description of the man offered by the girl included few details, just that he wore dark shoes with white laces and had an especially deep voice.

Tips can be called into the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 1-507-377-5200.

Early Sunday evening, a male told Albert Lea police that a man approached him near the basketball courts to the southeast of the city aquatic center, revealed a handgun under his shirt and ordered the targeted male to come with him.

The male fled toward the pool and evaded the gunman, police said.

The suspect drove a silver minivan, with rust along the bottom. He was described as white, late 20s to early 30s, with black hair, eyeglasses, a white T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact police at 1-507-377-5780.