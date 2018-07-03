Two cousins were charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a man at a crowded festival in St. Paul’s Como Park over the weekend that appears to have roots in gang rivalry.

Nougai Xiong, 27, of St. Paul, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jacky G. Vue, 19, of St. Paul. Vue was shot in the chest and right leg, according to the criminal complaints.

Yang H. Xiong, 28, of La Crosse, Wis., was charged with aiding and abetting the shooting, which occurred Sunday afternoon at the Hmong Freedom Festival.

The gunfire took place near concession stands and the park swimming pool at the two-day festival, which draws tens of thousands of people from around the world.

Both suspects were arrested nearby shortly after the incident, police said. A gun was recovered under a nearby tree. The two remain jailed ahead of court appearances Tuesday afternoon.

According to the charges, the gunfire, erupting after young men were fighting with umbrellas, sent patrons scrambling for cover.

Officers staffing the festival immediately encountered “Asian gang members ... and detained them,” the court filing continued.

Police located Vue on the ground behind a vendor’s tent, and he was declared dead at Regions Hospital about 75 minutes later.

One gang member told an officer he was in the fight and it occurred because the cousins were Asian Crips and his group were Oroville Mono Boys.

Officers in a golf cart quickly caught up to the cousins. Nougai Xiong, the suspected shooter, “was sweating profusely, as if he had just finished running a marathon,” the charges read. He said someone struck him from behind and he was fleeing with his cousin.

Yang Xiong also told police someone hit him from behind and asked his gang affiliation. He denied being in a gang but said he recognized some of the combatants from a confrontation about two months earlier at a party in Wausau, Wis.

Nougai Xiong also denied being in a gang, didn’t bring a gun to the festival and was unaware of the shooting, the complaint said.

Police spokesman Steve Linders said police work “closely with the organizers in the months and weeks prior to the event to make sure we’re doing everything possible to make it as safe as possible.”

Before the shooting, he added, police responded to two fights at this year’s festival. Both were quickly broken up.

There were 23 off-duty police officers at the festival, Linders said. Also, security guards and volunteers checked festivalgoers’ bags at the entrances.

A day earlier at the 38th annual festival, a man walking outside the festival was assaulted by five men who jumped out of two cars. The murder charges made no mention of that incident.