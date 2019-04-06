The big brick house with the open floor plan was built in 1992. But you wouldn’t guess it to look at the kitchen, which just got a makeover with all the features coveted by today’s homeowners, including white enameled cabinets, quartz countertops, new appliances, a large center island and a hearth room seating area with stone fireplace.

“It’s a 2019 refresh,” said listing agent Julie Regan, Lakes Sotheby’s, “with the highest-end finishes.”

The hardwood floors throughout the main level also have been refinished in the light natural hue that’s currently popular.

In fact, the current owners, who bought the place in 2004, have refreshed just about everything about the house in recent years. “They did an extensive remodel throughout,” said Regan.

And you won’t have to redo someone else’s decorating — unless you’re passionate about bold color. Virtually every surface in the main living areas is in shades of white, soft taupe or light gray.

The setting needs no enhancement.

Aerial view of a luxurious home and grounds now on the market in Orono.

On sprawling acreage just 15 to 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis, the home’s site combines privacy and convenience. “The setting is spectacular — a private-estate feel, yet still included in a neighborhood,” said Regan.

There’s a spacious owners’ suite with a fireplace, huge walk-in closet, soaking tub with a view, dual sinks and a walk-in shower with multiple shower heads.

And for recreation, there’s a massive backyard swimming pool, highlighted with waterspouts, plus a poolhouse with a wet bar, kitchenette, shower and storage lockers.

“There are multiple areas for seating and sunning,” Regan said of the backyard, as well as a built-in gas grill and fire pit.

Inside, the amenities include a theater room, wine cellar and exercise room.

“It’s a perfect home for entertaining and for a great family lifestyle,” said Regan. “You’d never have to leave.”

Other features:

• 7,532 square feet of living space, including five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

• Four fireplaces.

• A 3.65-acre site with manicured gardens.

Julie Regan, 952-230-3159, Lakes Sotheby’s, has the listing.