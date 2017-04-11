Construction starts next week in downtown Minneapolis on a five-story housing complex costing $17 million for people in their late teens and early 20s who are homeless.

Downtown View will be located at 41 N. 12th St. and include 46 residential units and support services for people ages 18 to 24, according to this week’s announcement by YouthLink and Project for Pride for Living (PPL), the longtime Minneapolis social-service nonprofits behind the effort.

“We know investing in young people experiencing homelessness has long-term positive outcomes for both the young person and our community,” YouthLink Executive Director Heather Huseby said in a statement released Monday.

With the creation of the housing units combined with various opportunity and career-path services, “we will increase economic and [educational] opportunities for young people,” said Huseby, whose YouthLink headquarters will connect to the complex.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 18 for the complex, which was designed by Urban Works Architecture, developed by PPL and built by Greiner Construction. Both are based in Minneapolis.

Construction is scheduled to be complete in late 2017, before the cold weather sets in.

Nearly $12 million in public funding is going toward the cost, along with $6 million that YouthLink collected in a fundraising campaign, that nonprofit said. The largest donation to the campaign was $500,000 from the Pohlad Family Foundation, YouthLink said.

YouthLink said it serves more than 2,000 homeless youth annually. Across all age groups, there were more than 3,000 homeless people in Hennepin County in 2015.