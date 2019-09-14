A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection with the shooting death Monday in St. Paul of an 18-year-old man.

Raumez S. Ross of St. Paul was shot Monday while walking near Rice Street and W. Winnipeg.

His death was one of three homicides that occurred in the city from Monday afternoon to early Tuesday and came amid an outburst of shootings in numerous neighborhoods that have civic leaders and many residents on edge.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has filed a motion with the court to have the teen prosecuted as an adult. He remains in juvenile lockup.

Because of the boy's age, law enforcement is unable to release specific details about the allegations or his identity. That restriction would not apply should the case move to adult court.

Ross was walking near the intersection about 4:30 p.m. when he was struck by shots fired from across the street. Police received several 911 calls and found him lying in a corner convenience store, said police spokesman Steve Linders. Paramedics and officers tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Investigators don't believe the shooting was random, Linders said.

The 15-year-old was also charged with two counts of assault in connection with the injuring of two people who were driving on Rice Street at the time of the shooting.

Paul Walsh