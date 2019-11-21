A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the killing early this week of a 19-year-old man in northern Minnesota, authorities said Thursday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also disclosed the identity of the man killed Monday as Brandon Morgan Jr., of Cass Lake.

The teen remains held pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Deputies were called to a home, where they located Morgan’s body early that evening. Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding Morgan’s death.

Other agencies investigating the death include the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.