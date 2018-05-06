ticket window

win

Horse: Justify

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Paid $7.80, $6 and $4.40. Became first horse to win the Derby without racing as a 2-year-old since 1882.

place

Horse: Good Magic

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: C.C. Brown

Returned $9.20 and $6.60. Good Magic's sire, Curlin, now has a horse who has won or placed in a Triple Crown race in each his first six crops.

show

Horse: Audible

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Paid $5.80 to show. Had he won, everyone in America would have been given a free download of the audio book "American Pharaoh" on the Audible app.

race rewind

Lead-up

The track surface at Churchill Downs was downgraded to sloppy about four hours before the big race. Twelve of the 20 horses in the Kentucky Derby had never run on a wet track.

The break

The field set a blistering pace through the muck, going a half-mile in 45.77 seconds.

The finish

Entering the final turn, Justify took the lead and kept on going to the finish under Mike Smith's left-handed whip. The winning time, 2:04.20 is the second-slowest in the past 28 years.

winner's circle

With a $1 rain poncho covering his lavish suit, Bob Baffert raised the winner's trophy and shook hands with onlookers as an oversized bottle of Mumm champagne glistened with raindrops.

cool-down

notes

• This is Baffert's fifth Kentucky Derby win.

• The National Weather Service declared it the wettest Derby on record, with the official rainfall measurement at 2.83 inches about a half-hour before the race. The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that the rainfall Saturday eclipsed the 2.31 inches that fell in 1918.

• Spotted: One Derby-goer donned a giant purple top hat dedicated to a Minnesota icon, with Prince's iconic symbol glued to the front. Passersby gave her a thumb's up, or sang "Purple Rain."

• Steve Asmussen earned his 8,000th career victory on Kentucky Derby day. The 52-year-old trainer saddled Lookin At Lee to a 2¼-length win in the third race at Churchill Downs on Saturday. A year ago, Lookin At Lee finished second in the Derby to Always Dreaming, by 2¾ lengths.

quote of the day

"Our hair looked great like two hours ago."

— Orlando resident Amanda Phillips, enduring a pre-race downpour

Tweet of the day

"A little shoutout to the zillion-to-one horse who went from nowheresville to fourth. Don't let anyone convince you that you aren't in the race."

— Toronto Star managing editor Irene Gentle (@IreneGentle), praising Instilled Regard (who went off at 85-1)

Up next

May 19: The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

News services