Two people died in recreational accidents within 5 miles of Tettegouche State Park on the North Shore of Lake Superior on Sunday, according to Lake County officials.

Around 1 p.m., a 14-year-old girl fell from the top of a cliff while visiting Palisade Head with friends. Palisade Head is a large rock formation on the North Shore, near Silver Bay. Its high point is more than 300 feet above the level of the lake.

Bystanders rappelled down the cliff to provide first aid, according to a Lake County sheriff’s office news release. The girl, whose name is being withheld until family is notified, was taken by helicopter to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Just before 3 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office received another 911 call, this time from a restaurant in Finland, reporting an all-terrain vehicle crash. Several nearby agencies arrived on the scene to perform lifesaving measures on a 76-year-old man, but he died of his injuries, according to a Lake County news release.

The man’s name also is being withheld until family members can be notified.

Finland is an unincorporated community about 5 miles from Lake Superior, with a population of about 200.