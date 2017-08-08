For Eva Igo, when it came to winning $1 million, two proved to be better than her one.

Igo, a 14-year-old from Inver Grove Heights, made it to the finals of NBC’s “World of Dance” show Tuesday night. But she was beaten out for the grand prize by Les Twins, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois.

Igo wrapped up her two dances on the night first, asked to perform “In the Air Tonight” and then choosing to finish with Sia’s “Alive.”

So she had to watch as she first hung on to beat Swing Latino, a 21-member group from Cali, Colombia.

But when it came to the twin French dancers, she was nosed out 93.8 to 93.7.

Igo’s moves earned serious praise on the night.

“You are exceptional. And you are a star,” judge Derek Hough said.

Late Tuesday, Igo thanked Hough on her Instagram account for all the love and words of encouragement. “This journey has been worth far more than any amount of money, every moment was completely surreal ... This most definitely is NOT the end.”

Igo has been dancing since she was a young girl and trains with Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood, known as one of the best dance studios in the country.

She was recruited by the “World of Dance” producers to audition for the show after they saw videos of her dancing on her Instagram account.

Staff writer Aimee Blanchette contributed to this report.