Birchwood Cafe

Chef Marshall Paulsen keeps his farm-to-table practices going with the kitchen’s year-round Friday fish fry (5 to 9 p.m.), serving hefty portions of sustainably caught walleye from the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in Red Lake, Minn. The walleye’s batter coating is gluten-free, the fries are cut from organic potatoes, coleslaw pops with crunchy seasonal veggies (honest-to-goodness vegetables, at a fish fry!) and the tartar sauce is pocked with crunchy housemade pickles. All that locavore goodness comes at a price — $24 — but owner Tracy Singleton tosses in $4 beers from two St. Paul breweries: a gluten-free American pale ale from Burning Bros., or a porter from St. Paul’s Urban Growler.

3311 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Brick & Bourbon

This downtown Stillwater spot — located in the former home of the Green Room — is offering an all-day Friday fish fry through Lent. For $13.99, fish fry enthusiasts receive three pieces of beer-battered cod, fries and coleslaw.

215 S. Main St., Stillwater, 651-342-0777, brickandbourbon.com

Gluek’s Bar & Restaurant

Every Friday (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), this downtown classic turns its Bavarian beer hall-like dining room over to an all-you-can-eat fish fry ($14.95), with beer-battered cod (Gluek’s lager, of course), fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and a caper-and-dill tartar sauce.

16 N. 6th St., Mpls., 612-338-6621, glueks.com

Gold Nugget Tavern & Grille

Every Friday during Lent (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), the kitchen turns its fish and chips entree into an all-you-can-eat ($19) situation, with fresh-caught beer-battered cod, fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce. For those looking to go the sandwich route ($15), there’s that same beer-battered cod filet, stuffed into a hoagie with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

14401 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, 952-935-3600, goldnuggettavernandgrille.com

Groveland Tap

Every Friday, year-round, this popular Mac-Groveland hangout pulls out the all-you-can-eat fish fry ($12.50), featuring beer-battered (and catfish-like) swai, fries, coleslaw and plenty of malt vinegar. The same meal is available all week, minus the all-you-can-eat part, for $12.

1834 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, 651-699-5058, grovelandtap.com

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

Every Friday through April 19 (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.), the kitchen at this handsome golf club restaurant is piling on its usual fish-and-chips format by making the fried cod bites an all-you-can-eat fried portion, then adding single servings of fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce, for $19.95.

12800 Bunker Prairie Road, Coon Rapids, 763-755-1234, kendallstc.com

Machine Shed

Every Friday (3 to 10 p.m.), the enormous East Metro outlet of this Iowa mini-chain serves a year-round, all-you-can-eat spread that consists of fried or broiled cod with a choice of potato (that’s mashed, garlic mashed, baked, fries, sweet potatoes or wild rice), a seasonal vegetable and a few sides: dinner rolls, hot apples and coleslaw. Price is $14.99, and reservations are accepted.

8515 Hudson Blvd. N., Lake Elmo, 651-735-7436, machineshed.com

Rascals Bar & Grill

Fridays during Lent (5 to 10 p.m.), this friendly sports bar offers all-you-can-eat haddock (beer-battered and deep-fried), along with crinkle fries and coleslaw. Cost is $14.95.

7721 147th St. W., Apple Valley, 952-431-7777, rascalsapplevalley.com

Red Stag Supperclub

It’s all about choice at owner Kim Bartmann’s year-round Friday fish fry (5 to 10 p.m.). Go with the basket option — which includes potato chips, coleslaw and a sweet onion-laced tartar sauce — and choose between fried cod, bluegill or walleye, with prices ranging from $12 to $14 for a single and $17 to $19 for a double. Don’t forget to make use of the vinegar-filled spritz bottle, and be sure to order a side of the smelt fries ($9), paired with a smoked tomato ketchup.

509 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-767-7766, redstagsupperclub.com

7th Street Social

Every day during Lent, the price drops to $9 (usually $14) on a heaping helping of fish and chips. It’s cod that’s battered with Summit Brewing Company’s Extra Pale Ale, plus house-cut fries and a tartar sauce that’s prepared on the premises.

2176 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-330-4688, seventhstreetsocial.com

Tinucci’s

It’s not a traditional Friday night fish fry, but it’s close: a buffet dinner, served year-round (Lent hours are 4 to 8 p.m.) that’s heavy on seafood. Expect to encounter deep-fried cod, steamed torsk, and battered and fried shrimp, along with mac-and-cheese, au gratin potatoes and a gigantic salad bar. Dessert, too. Prices are $21.95 for adults, $7.95 for ages 5 to 12 and $1.25 per year for ages 1 to 4.

396 21st St., Newport, 651-459-3211, tinuccis.com

3 Squares

Friday during Lent, this family-friendly Maple Grove destination piles on all-you-can-eat beer-battered cod with fries or coleslaw, for $17.50. It’s served all day. “But it’s more popular in the evenings,” said front-of-house manager Katie McCabe. “Not so much for those having it for lunch and then going back to work. I can’t blame them.”

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com

Tillie’s Farmhouse

On Friday nights (5 to 8:30 p.m.) through Lent, this laid-back storefront cafe serves a generous portion of beer-battered cod, pairing it with coleslaw, potato chips and Texas toast. Cost is $14. Dine from 5 to 6 p.m. to take advantage of happy hour specials, which include $4 tap beers and $5 glasses of house wine.

232 N. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-645-8950, tilliesfarmhouse.com

Urban Growler

This welcoming taproom has a Wisconsin-inspired ritual every Friday. The fish is lake perch, and rather than going with a pre-fryer beer batter, it’s breaded (“Just like you’d get in a supper club in Wisconsin,” said co-owner Jill Pavlak), and it’s served with fries or Tater Tots, coleslaw, tartar sauce and pumpernickel rye bread. Price is $17.50, and it’s not an all-you-can-eat situation (“But you will not need more food,” said Pavlak with a laugh). Served from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., while supplies last. Brewer/co-owner Deb Loch suggests two beer pairings: her Cowbell Cream Ale, and her Kentucky Uncommon, which modifies the bourbon recipe for a brewery setting.

2325 Endicott St., St. Paul, 651-340-5793, urbangrowlerbrewing.com

Brooklyn Park Lions Club

There are dozens of Twin Cities churches and community organizations that embrace the fish fry; this one is extra-special. Make yourself a save-the-date card for April 24, 25 and 26, when the club’s 57th-annual smelt fry — billed as the “world’s largest” — takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center/Armory. Along with all-you-can-consume breaded-and-fried smelt, the meal includes single servings of coleslaw, beans, chips and a choice of soda, milk or water (beer is available at an additional cost). Price is $13 in advance (purchase them at the Community Activity Center) and $15 at the door; $6 for ages 12 and under. Proceeds provide free eyeglasses for Brooklyn Park children in need.

5500 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park, e-clubhouse.org/sites/brooklynpark/index.php