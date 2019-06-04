A Plymouth property developer plans to spend $130 million to build affordable senior and family housing units on land now occupied by the long shuttered Four Seasons Mall, city officials confirmed Tuesday.

Dominion Development’s plan calls for developing three apartment buildings with 430 units, commercial space and parking on the 17-acre site.

The 117,000 square foot Four Seasons strip mall boasted 26 stores when it opened in 1978 on Lanchester Lane, just southwest of County Road 9 and Hwy 169. In 2010 Walmart bought the ailing site to build a store, but soon scrapped those plans after getting public input. The mall shut for good in 2012. Walmart began trying to sell the property about four years ago, without success.

Last year’s efforts by Rock Hill Management to redevelop the site into two hotels and stores fell through due to financing trouble.

Now, Dominion Development is stepping forward with fresh plans to convert the old mall into affordable housing that could accommodate both senior citizens and families with limited incomes. Dominion is seeking several government subsidies to help transform its vision into reality. Dominion officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

According to the city, Dominion’s project would house a $58 million five-story senior-apartment building with 210 units. It also calls for two four-story buildings with 220 units that would cost about $65 million combined. The housing units would include more than 500 surface and underground parking spaces for tenants.

As currently conceived, apartment rents across the proposed complex would mostly range from about $1,100 to $1,500. Tenant annual incomes would be capped at $56,500 for a family of four, city officials said.

Separately, the complex calls for a 229 slot “Park & Ride” ramp that would be accessible to the public. Lastly, the project includes commercial space that could eventually become small retail stores or offices, a bank, two drive through restaurants and a healthcare clinic.

Plymouth Senior Planner Shawn Drill said the proposed commercial space is the least defined of all the plans.

“Overall, we feel the site can work well with a mixed use site that includes housing and commercial and a park and ride,” Drill said.

Dominion has asked the city to approve $3.79 million worth of tax increment financing for the senior citizen housing and a combined $3.97 million for the two general occupancy buildings, Drill said.

The city of Plymouth’s full planning commission is scheduled to review Dominion’s preliminary plans for the site during a meeting Wednesday. The full City Council will review plans June 25

If plan approvals and subsidy requests are received, construction could begin early next year and finish in 2022, city officials said.