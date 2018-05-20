A 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg Friday night in north Minneapolis, authorities said Sunday.

His injuries were not life threatening.

Police don’t know the circumstances, including whether it was intentional. “It’s still in the infancy of its investigation,” police spokesman John Elder said. “We’re looking at all possibilities.”

The boy was shot about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Irving Av. N. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Fourth Ward Council member Phillipe Cunningham posted an update on the boy on his Facebook page Saturday morning.

He said the family is seeking a new place to live because of the shooting. He also said the family could use “food and love” at their North Memorial Medical Center room, since the boy’s recovery will be lengthy.