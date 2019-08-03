Twelve people suffered minor injuries when a pickup truck slammed into an apartment building in north Minneapolis late Friday, police said.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at a six-unit, two-story brick building at the intersection of N. Lowry and Colfax avenues, said police spokesman John Elder. None of the injuries was major. He did not have information about whether the injured were in the truck, on the sidewalk or in the building, Ideal Apartments at 1001 N. Lowry Av.

The crash appears to be the result of a medical condition suffered by the driver, Elder said. Alcohol is not believed to have played a role.

Elder said a building inspector was at the scene to assess damage to the building and how best to remove the pickup, which remained suspended from a heavily damaged window late Friday.

STAFF REPORT