An 11-year-old girl driving an SUV in a Grand Forks neighborhood with her father and younger sister along struck a house, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 4th Avenue S., police said.

The driver's sister was slightly injured and taken by her mother to a nearby hospital, according to police. The father also suffered minor injuries.

Police say the SUV was heading south on Walnut Street and went over the curb while turning right onto 4th. The vehicle went over the curb, and hit two trees and a house.

The 11-year-old was located by police at home. Her father was cited by police for allowing someone that young to drive, and more charges are possible.

Authorities have yet to identify anyone involved in the incident.