A team of 17 hockey players from the Parkland, Fla., high school where a gunman killed 17 people earlier this month has won the state title and a berth in a national tournament being hosted in the Twin Cities.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagles upset top-ranked East Lake 3-1 in the semifinals Sunday morning near Fort Myers, then defeated Tampa Jesuit 7-4 in the afternoon for the Tier 1 Statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida championship.

The team’s medals, an Eagles T-shirt with player autographs and other items were added to the growing memorial outside the school.

The next stop for the Florida champions is the Plymouth Ice Center for the youth-level national tournament March 22-26. The Wayzata Hockey Association (WYHA) is the host.

“No one was lacking energy in the locker room — we all came to play, we were all ready,” Eagles senior Joey Zenobi told ABC 10-TV in Broward County. “This wasn’t for us. This was for the 17 victims. We played for them; so passionate, so emotional. It’s all for them.”

The road to the state title was not easy. Stoneman Douglas lost three games Friday and Saturday, making the squad the bottom seed for Sunday’s action. But the Eagles clawed back to claim their trophy beating two foes Sunday that it lost to the day before.

Stoneman Douglas reopens Wednesday, two weeks after 14 students and three staff members were fatally shot on Feb. 14 by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz.

Matthew Horowitz, who scored two goals and three assists in the final, said, “We plan to bring all our medals to the school, all 17.”

WYHA President Greg Gibson said Monday that his association hopes that Stoneman Douglas’ opportunity to be in the 16-team national field will “in some way being some healing to the school.”

Gibson said the tournament organizers “will come together to make the most of this special hockey event” for the Stoneman Douglas contingent. “Our hearts, all of us in the hockey community go out to this school.”

Wayzata’s Junior Gold team has an automatic berth by virtue of being the host. Minnesota has one more slot to fill. That will be settled on March 18, when Edina takes on White Bear Lake.