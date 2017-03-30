Just as the Twins revamp their lineup every season — especially after one as distasteful as 2016 — the food roster at Target Field is also getting a makeover, with new dishes that creators hope are a hit with fans starting with Opening Day on Monday.

And in an effort to touch all the bases, several healthier options are being added.

From northeast Minneapolis comes the Herbivorous Butcher’s popular vegan specialties, a meat-free Sriracha brat and vegan Italian sausage (both $12.50). They can be found paired with the MSP Kosher Hot Dog cart at section 129.

Minnesota’s own global gastronomic giant Andrew Zimmern is growing his Canteen-Skewers venue and introducing new Mediterranean-style skewer flatbread sandwiches at section 114. Patrons choose their favorite meat, and each sandwich is served with roasted eggplant spread, herbed yogurt sauce, and tomato and cucumber.

Now, here are some guilty indulgences that are new for 2017.

From nearby Loring Park, the popular 4 Bells restaurant will bring to the stadium its signature shrimp boil featuring shrimp, corn, potatoes and sausage ($14.50).

A longtime downtown Minneapolis institution, Murray’s, is expanding its Target Field presence with a new cart in section 116 serving fresh-shaved smoked beef sandwiches on a roll toasted with its famous garlic butter and a side of house-cut seasoned chips ($14.50).

The Cookie Cart, an urban nonprofit bakery run by teens, debuts at section 101 during Saturday and Sunday games all season long.

For a full rundown of concessions -- and their prices -- visit here.