100th PGA Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Outskirts of St. Louis

Course: Bellerive Country Club — par 70, 7,316 yards

Field: 156 players (136 tour pros, 20 club pros)

Prize money: TBA ($10.5 million in 2017)

Winner's share: TBA ($1.89 million in 2017)

Last year: Justin Thomas closed with a 3-under 68 for a two-shot victory at Quail Hollow Club.

Major champions at Bellerive: Gary Player (1965 U.S. Open), Nick Price (1992 PGA Championship)

Notes: Jordan Spieth gets his second attempt at becoming the sixth player to capture the career Grand Slam. … Only three players in the field were at Bellerive when it last hosted the PGA in 1992. … The PGA is the final chance to accrue Ryder Cup automatic qualifying points. Jim Furyk, this year's team captain, will announce the list of eight automatic qualifiers on Monday. Four captain's picks will be selected in September. This year's Ryder Cup is in France.

TV: TNT and Ch. 4

News services