A 10-year sentence was given to a onetime manager at a Maple Grove McDonald’s who admitted raping a 14-year-old employee in the cooler and assaulting her elsewhere for weeks afterward.

Andrew Otero Albertorio, 25, of Maple Grove, was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to a term short of the 12 years that prosecutors had sought yet more than the 7½ years that the defense wanted.

Judge Jeannice Reding explained in court that she settled on 10 years because “the crime is less onerous than usual [and] there was a limited supervisory role, no predatory action.”

She also pointed out that “there was some sense of a relationship on behalf of the suspect and victim.”

Assistant County Attorney Rachel Kraker argued that Otero Albertorio “used [his] authority for his own sexual purposes” and showed no remorse. For his part, Otero Albertorio, who pleaded guilty in November, apologized to the victim and her family.

The plea agreement allowed Otero Albertorio to admit to one of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the allegations leveled by the employee at the McDonald’s near Bass Lake Road and Interstate 494. The other four were dismissed.

With credit for time in jail, Otero Albertorio will serve roughly 6⅔ years in prison and the balance on supervised release. He also must register with the state as a predatory offender.

Prosecutors say the girl began working at the McDonald’s over the summer of 2018 and would be the object of flirtations during work by her night manager. A few months later, they began exchanging messages on Snapchat and Albertorio began trying to kiss her, but she would push him away. The two discussed having sex, but she said she was too young and didn’t want him to get in trouble.

In early December 2018, Albertorio cornered her in the walk-in cooler, began touching her and said he wanted to have sex. Over her objections, he pulled down her pants and raped her. For the following month, Albertorio raped the teen in the cooler, in the restaurant’s backroom, in Albertorio’s vehicle and at his home.