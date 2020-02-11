Looking for smart updates for your home? Here are some cutting-edge innovations to help make your life a little easier.

1. Voice activation. Looking for instant lights or music when you enter a room? A voice activation system could be the solution.

2. Monitor home temperature. From preset thermostats to those that can be monitored remotely from your smartphone, many options are available.

3. Integrate a home automation platform. With companies such as Control4 leading the pack, there are many ways to automate processes in nearly every room of the home.

4. Get the app. Gone are the days where you have to be physically present to turn on anything from lights to a home alarm. When looking for ease of use, choose a company or product in which you can use an app on your mobile device.

5. Look for decor elements to integrate into tech plans such as automatic shades or drapery.

6. Consider a home theater. Home theaters are more popular than ever, with brands such as SnapAV, Triad and JVC offering products for the ultimate experience.

7. Get a camera. Looking for ways to monitor your home from afar? With the help of a camera and a home automation system you can see who comes and who goes from anywhere in the world.

8. Integrate your alarm system into a platform capable of remote access. From being able to unlock doors remotely to turning an alarm off and on a mobile device, technology makes it easier than ever to connect with your home.

9. Scale it. Many home automation systems allow the user to scale up or down, adding different functions and capabilities depending on their needs.

10. Use a smart remote. Many companies allow a homeowner to access a security system, dim lights, turn on music or television, lower shades and more with the ease and functionality of a single remote device.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a television host and an interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at infocathyhobbs.com or visit her website at cathyhobbs.com.