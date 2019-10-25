Closets come in all shapes and sizes, but regardless of the size, you are going to want to maximize space and organization. Closets should be considered in the planning of a home, similar to a room. The best place to start is with a floor plan and a clear understanding of how you want the closet to be used. Here are some tips on how to get the most out of your closets.

1. Consider using a professional closet company. These companies have experts in maximizing every inch of usable space. Be sure to arrive with measurements in hand.

2. Include flexible built-ins. While built-ins help create a seamless look, if you use a system that can be moved from home to home or adjusted based on your needs such as a modular configuration, this will allow you to use your closet investment long term.

3. Try white. White will be a neutral selection that won’t clash with other finishes in the home.

Shallow shelves allow for the opportunity to stack items such as shirts and house low items such as shoes.

4. Look for solid construction. Closets in some instances undergo wear and tear, so you will want to make sure your selections will stand the test of time.

5. Create opportunities for both long- and short-hanging clothing. This will be especially important if your closet is shared with a partner.

6. Use thin, space-saving hangers. Wooden hangers can be bulky and take up space.

7. Consider baskets and bins. These are great for organizing closets and making everything look neat and seamless.

8. Color-coordinate your closet. Often it is helpful to have a system in which dark clothing is separate from lighter fabrics.

White cabinetry helps keep this closet modern and fresh.

9. Have a shoe organization plan. So often shoe organization is an afterthought that impacts the utilization and appearance of a closet.

10. Look for opportunities for hidden storage, such as drawers and cabinets.