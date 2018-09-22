NFL’s most exciting player?
10 to consider (no particular order)
Todd Gurley RB, Rams
NFL-high 28 points, three rushing touchdowns.
Tyreek Hill WR, Chiefs
Four TDs, including a 91-yard punt return.
A.J. Green WR, Bengals
Had three TD catches in three drives vs. Ravens.
Von Miller OLB, Broncos
NFL-leading four sacks, two forced fumbles.
Aaron Rodgers QB, Packers
Erased a 20-0 deficit against the Bears. On one leg.
Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
Seventh in scoring (20). Has 75-yard TD catch.
Patrick Mahomes QB, Chiefs
Has 10 TD passes. That’s an 80-TD pace.
DeSean Jackson WR, Bucs
Has three TD catches and a 30.6 average per reception.
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB, Bucs
NFL-high 151.5 passer rating, 13.4 yards per attempt.
Khalil Mack OLB, Bears
Two sacks, two forced fumbles, an INT and a TD.
