NFL’s most exciting player?

10 to consider (no particular order)

Todd Gurley RB, Rams

NFL-high 28 points, three rushing touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill WR, Chiefs

Four TDs, including a 91-yard punt return.

A.J. Green WR, Bengals

Had three TD catches in three drives vs. Ravens.

Von Miller OLB, Broncos

NFL-leading four sacks, two forced fumbles.

Aaron Rodgers QB, Packers

Erased a 20-0 deficit against the Bears. On one leg.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings

Seventh in scoring (20). Has 75-yard TD catch.

Patrick Mahomes QB, Chiefs

Has 10 TD passes. That’s an 80-TD pace.

DeSean Jackson WR, Bucs

Has three TD catches and a 30.6 average per reception.

Ryan Fitzpatrick QB, Bucs

NFL-high 151.5 passer rating, 13.4 yards per attempt.

Khalil Mack OLB, Bears

Two sacks, two forced fumbles, an INT and a TD.





























