Let’s face it, closets can be messy. One of the main culprits often relates to a lack of proper organization. The key to a well-organized space is for everything to be in place and to have a place. When looking to create a closet that is organized and tidy, here are some tips to keep in mind.

1. Use boxes and bins. Boxes and bins are perfect organizational tools when it comes to small items.

2. Huggable hangers. Use slim hangers as opposed to those that are bulky, in order to maximize space.

3. Consider having your closet professionally “built.” These days, there are many companies that can create custom drawers and shelves to help maximize a closet without breaking the bank.

4. Place shoes on racks or keep them in boxes. Shoes can take up a lot of space. While many people prefer to keep shoes stacked and in boxes, depending on the number of shoes you have, racks may be useful.

5. Consider using a “seasonal” closet. Instead of having your closet filled with all of the clothing you own, why not store off-season items elsewhere, leaving your closet reserved for those items that are in season and in use?

6. Utilize both short and long hang bars. One key closet organization tip is to have an area to hang short items such as shirts and jackets as well as those that are longer such as coats, pants and dresses.

7. Hang winter coats in a single closet in the home. Winter coats can be bulky and take up space. One suggestion is to pick a single, underutilized closet within the home, and use it for these items.

8. Purge! Each season do an edit of your closet and get rid of those items you no longer need.

9. Adhere to the “one-in-one-out” rule. Just purchased a new white shirt? This is the perfect time to get rid of an old white shirt that may be worn, perhaps in need of mending or may no longer fit.

10. Add light. One of the main reasons a closet may not be used to its fullest potential can relate to dim lighting, or poorly lit areas, making them difficult to keep organized.





