White is often not considered a color. But used purposefully, white can be one of the most powerful and useful hues in your decor toolbox. The key to a successful space is using the right shade of white, as well as the appropriate selection of furniture and accessories. Looking for ways to incorporate white into your space? Here are 10 tips:

1. Use white to create negative space. It is important for the eye to have a place to rest.

2. Paint trims, baseboards and sills white. They add a sense of contrast when placed against accent color walls.

3. Consider using different tints, tones and shades of white in the same space. This can inspire a soothing, calm feel.

4. Mix materials. Consider bringing in texture by using area rugs, throws, toss pillows and accessories.

5. Use books. Books — wrapped in white paper or displayed with pages front, spines behind — are an affordable way to add pops of white, especially on bookshelves.

White furniture helps create a monochromatic color palette in this living room.

6. Use white as a foundation color, a neutral to anchor a color palette. There are few colors more versatile than white. When using this technique, keep walls and ceilings white, and add color to your space through accents and accessories.

7. Bring in pale flowers. White blooms can infuse a light and fresh feeling.

8. Keep ceilings white in small spaces. White ceilings help elongate a room, while ceilings painted a different color can close a space in.

9. Pair white with high-contrast colors. White is a powerful color when paired with black, red, orange, yellow, blue and green. Often, white can make bright colors feel brighter.

10. Use white in rooms that don’t get much light. White can help reflect light.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.













