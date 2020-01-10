Black and white are not only versatile colors, but combined can create a luxurious yet neutral color palette. Considered classic and timeless, a black-and-white color combination can allow the freedom to change looks simply through the use of accent colors. Introducing black and white into an existing room or infusing black and white into a previously designed space can be achieved in many ways. Here are 10 tips:

1. Consider black and/or white for some of your primary or main furniture selections, such as sofas, beds and side tables. Black, especially, can bring a luxurious feel.

2. Add black and/or white through the use of artwork.

3. Don’t be afraid to paint an accent wall using colors such as black or dark charcoal. These colors pair especially well with certain species of wood, such as ash or walnut.

4. Mix both black and white, as well as black/white selections in the same space. This will help create a sense of cohesiveness.

5. Look for opportunities to add black and white to a space through the use of texture, such as toss pillows or area rugs.

Black furniture including a black bed and night tables creates a feeling of luxury in this bedroom.

6. Use classic black-and-white patterns, such as plaid, in a space.

7. Blend bold, bright accent colors — such as yellow, green, blue or red — with black and white.

8. Consider integrating black and white into a space through fixed elements, such as cabinetry or built-ins.

9. Look for architectural elements in a space such as fixtures and finishes as a way to infuse black and white.

10. Add black-and-white elements into a space using accents and accessories, such as lamps, vases, toss pillows and books.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.














