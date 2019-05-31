Ten tips for vocalists older than 50, from Wendy Zaro-Mullins, Ph.D., an associate professor of voice at the University of Minnesota:

Get eight to nine hours of sleep nightly.

Drink at least 64 ounces of water daily, 80 to 90 ounces as you get older. Drink throughout the day, not just right before you perform.

Don't smoke or drink alcohol.

Eat whole foods. Fish, chicken, fruits and vegetables. Avoid red meat.

Avoid medications that give you dry mouth.

Suck a sugar candy before you sing to stimulate saliva.

Do 5 to 10 minutes of lip drills and vocal runs to stretch vocal folds.

Avoid antihistamines.

Try to eliminate emotional things in your life.

Don't over-sing.