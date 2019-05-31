Ten tips for vocalists older than 50, from Wendy Zaro-Mullins, Ph.D., an associate professor of voice at the University of Minnesota:

• Get eight to nine hours of sleep nightly.

• Drink at least 64 ounces of water daily, 80 to 90 ounces as you get older. Drink throughout the day, not just right before you perform.

• Don't smoke or drink alcohol.

• Eat whole foods. Fish, chicken, fruits and vegetables. Avoid red meat.

• Avoid medications that give you dry mouth.

• Suck a sugar candy before you sing to stimulate saliva.

• Do 5 to 10 minutes of lip drills and vocal runs to stretch vocal folds.

• Avoid antihistamines.

• Try to eliminate emotional things in your life.

• Don't over-sing.