The fall is a time of transition in many ways.

What should you do to prepare your home? Here are some maintenance items to keep in mind.

1. Check your roof. Your roof helps protect your home in many ways. Be sure to make sure there are no signs of leaks.

2. Pave your driveway and other hard surfaces such as sidewalks or pathways if they need it. They tend to take a bruising during harsh weather.

3. Mulch. Landscapes need protection from the elements, and mulch is a great protector.

4. Pack up. Now is the time to pack away outdoor furniture and put it away for the season.

5. Prune and trim. Fall is an ideal time to trim shrubs and bushes to prepare for their return come spring.

6. Clean your gutters. Gutters should remain clear and in good condition to help ensure they work properly.

7. Check windows and doors. Windows and doors need to be properly sealed.

8. Purchase a storm door. Storm doors can serve as key elements to protect your home from harsh weather.

9. Consider buying a generator. Standby generators can be costly but may be worth the investment. In the case of an emergency, a portable generator may do the trick.

10. Make repairs. From broken railings and siding boards to knobs and hinges, this is a great time of year to make needed repairs.