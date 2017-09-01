United Properties recently broke ground on its 10-story mixed-use development in the North Loop called the Nordic.

The developer has started to build the complex — located on a parking lot at 729 Washington Av. N. — which will incorporate 57 apartments, a seven-level elevated parking garage with additional underground space that could accommodate 400 vehicles, and office and retail space. The Nordic will also feature a public plaza along Washington Avenue.

This will be United Properties’ fifth and largest North Loop project.

While new-build office buildings have been rare in the Twin Cities, the Nordic follows the completion of the T3 building, which was also constructed in the North Loop.

“The Nordic will deliver many sought-after amenities to this already-vibrant area, including additional parking, multiple green spaces and public areas,” Gordy Stofer, vice president of office development for United Properties, said in a statement.

Digital marketing agency Ovative has signed a lease for 30,000 square feet in the building. The Metropolitan Council awarded the Nordic project a $500,000 grant to dispose of contaminated soil from the site.