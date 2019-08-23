Every six months the furniture industry rolls out the red carpet and rolls in their new lines for a new season. The Las Vegas Market, dedicated to the home furnishings industry, held one of its twice-a-year market shows in July. Unveiled were some of the hot new trends you will likely see translated and interpreted in home decor this fall. Looking for ideas? Here are 10 trends that caught our eye:

1. Inlay. We spotted a number of pieces that were adorned with more than one material or finish.

2. Wood and organic furniture. From wood accessories to furniture with wood elements, such as arms or legs, wood and natural elements remain on trend.

3. Midcentury modern-style furniture. These pieces never grow tired and continue to grace the new collections of home furnishing companies.

4. Hygge elements. From throws to sumptuous pillows and candles, we spotted a lot of elements to help make a space feel ultra warm and cozy.

5. Pastels. Soft muted colors, such as pink, lavender, green and soft yellow, remain on trend, whether used in a piece of art or as an accent piece.

6. Interesting shaped mirrors. Whether round, square or rectangle, and made from brass or chrome, mirrors that make a statement remain a relevant design trend.

7. Accent walls. We spotted this painting technique used to accent many of the showrooms. In your home, adding an accent wall can help ensure that your artwork and furniture pop.

8. Brass. Brass came in with a bang roughly a decade ago and remains one of the hottest finishes in home decor.

9. Concrete. From coffee tables to accent tables and tabletops, we spotted a number of pieces with an industrial edge.

10. Throwback pieces. From art deco to vintage, we loved seeing a number of throwback pieces that are still relevant and timeless.

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.


























