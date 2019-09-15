‘Cuatro’

Sachiko Nishiuchi, the flamenco dancer/choreographer known as “La Chayi,” teams up with Arts Nest to create her biggest production yet. Performing in the improvisational “tablao” style, La Chayi and international guest artists perform an ever-changing set for each show. (Sept. 18-22, Phoenix Theater, Mpls., $18-$26, cuatro.brownpapertickets.com)

Ananya Dance Theatre

Visionary choreographer Ananya Chatterjea returns to the O’Shaughnessy’s Women of Substance Series to present “Sutrajāl: Revelations of Gossamer.” Traversing time and history, she and her collaborators conjure a network of connections and imagined futures. (Sept. 20-21, the O’Shaughnessy, $19-$32, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

Minnesota Dance Theatre

In 1985, MDT founder Loyce Houlton paid homage to her mentors George Balanchine and Martha Graham in a piece called “Boccherini Dances.” The company will remount it this fall, along with new works by Zach Manske and Alanna Morris Van-Tassel. (Oct. 11-20, the Lab Theater, Mpls., 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org)

‘A Cripple’s Dance

For Southern Theater’s new Amplify series, musician and C5 quadriplegic Gabriel “Freaque” Rodreick collaborates with choreographer/dancer Kelsey Peterson, who hasn’t danced since a C5/C6 injury seven years ago; Angelique Lele, who has an L1 spinal cord injury, and dancers Rachel Lieberman and Leah Westlund. (Oct. 17-20, Southern Theater, Mpls., 612-340-0155, southerntheater.org)

Twin Cities Tap Festival

The Twin Cities tap scene gets an infusion of national talent. Performances include a showcase of local tap groups, a concert featuring top local and national acts at Cowles Center, and a special performance by New York-based Dorrance Dance, presented with Northrop. The festival concludes with a live-music tap jam at Kieran’s Irish Pub. (Oct. 17-20, twincitiestap.com)

TU Dance

Artistic director Uri Sands presents a new world premiere for TU’s fall concert, harnessing his ability to fuse the political and the human in dance that is filled with breath and finesse. (Oct. 18-20, the O’Shaughnessy, $24-$34, 651-690-6700, oshag.stkate.edu)

‘Swan Lake/Loch na hEala’

Irish company Teaċ Damsa gives the classic ballet a makeover in a Walker Art Center/Northrop co-presentation. This contemporary dance and theater piece by Irish choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan is set to a score of traditional Irish and Nordic music by the Dublin-based band Slow Moving Clouds. (Oct. 24-27, Walker Art Center, Mpls., $32-$45, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)

James Sewell Ballet

Singer/keyboardist Linnea Mohn sings about leaving in a new piece by longtime JSB company member Eve Schulte. The fall show also includes a premiere by returning guest artist Jennifer Hart and James Sewell’s opera-inspired “Opera Moves.” (Oct. 25-27, Cowles Center, Mpls., $36, 612-206-3600, thecowlescenter.org)

Black Grace

This New Zealand-based company shares its fierce, rhythmic movement, which draws on indigenous influences from the Pacific islands as well as hip-hop and modern dance. (Nov. 7, Northrop, $21-$50, 612-624-2345, northrop.umn.edu.

‘Inoah’

Brazilian choreographer Bruno Beltrão and his Rio-based Grupo de Rua push hip-hop into new realms with vibrant, gravity-defying elegance. (Nov. 8 & 9, Walker Art Center, $28, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)