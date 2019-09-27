Youngsters may be drawn to these 10 recommended cartoons, but they're primarily designed for grown-ups.

1. "Archer": The indestructible spy has operated out of everywhere from Gangland to Danger Island in recent years, retaining his smirk on each assignment. Streaming on Hulu.

2. "Big Mouth": The "Stranger Things" gang has it easy compared with the kids facing hormone monsters in this coming-of-age horror story. Streaming on Netflix.

3. "Bless the Harts": Kristen Wiig slips into a Southern drawl for this new series from former "King of the Hill" and "Saturday Night Live" writer Emily Spivey, an Emmy winner and North Carolina native. 7:30 p.m. Sundays, KMSP, Ch. 9.

4. "BoJack Horseman": The title character, the one-time star of a family sitcom, is an alcoholic, sexist, self-centered jerk. So why do we keep rooting for him? Streaming on Netflix.

5. "F Is for Family": If the Murphy household had a swear jar, dad Frank (Bill Burr) would be penniless. Anger issues have rarely been so entertaining. Streaming on Netflix.

ARCHER

6. "Final Space": Olan Rogers is the mad genius and main voice behind this sci-fi satire about a cocky space prisoner thrust into a save-the-world mission. Streaming on tbs.com.

7. "Rick and Morty": This more adult version of "Mr. Peabody and Sherman" is scientific proof it's not always a good idea for folks to bond with their grandkids. Streaming on adultswim.com; new episodes in November.

8. "The Simpsons": The ol' yellow mare ain't what she used to be — but the ageless family still delivers the goods as it kicks off its 31st season. 7 p.m. Sundays, KMSP, Ch. 9.

9. "Tuca & Bertie": Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong inject the brash nature of their stand-up personas into the lives of these modern-day besties trying to make it after all. Streaming on Netflix.

10. "Undone": Alma (Rosa Salazar) is being trained by her dead father to manipulate time — or she has watched "Inception" way too often. Streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin