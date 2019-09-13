Happy birthday, Tony

The Minnesota Orchestra’s principal cellist, Anthony Ross, celebrates his 60th birthday in a Chamber Music Society of Minnesota concert featuring a Beethoven sonata and Schubert’s masterly String Quintet. (4 p.m. Sept. 22, Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul, $20-$25, chambermusicmn.org)

‘Labyrinth’

Plenty of classical musicians talk about pushing boundaries, but Israeli pianist David Greilsammer actually does it. His latest recital project combines movements from Janáček’s suite “On an Overgrown Path” with pieces by Froberger, Rebel and C.P.E. Bach, exploring the notion of disorientation in music of vastly different styles and periods. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, James J. Hill Center, St. Paul, $30, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

‘The Most Happy Fella’

Composer Frank Loesser is best known for his 1950 Broadway hit “Guys and Dolls,” but pushed his talent in a more operatic direction in “The Most Happy Fella” six years later. Skylark Opera Theatre artistic director Bob Neu describes it as “everyone’s favorite musical they’re never seen.” (Oct. 11-20, Historic Mounds Theater, St. Paul, $42-$50, 612-343-3390 or skylarkopera.org)

‘Kreutzer’ sonata

Specializing in offbeat programming, LOFTrecital launches its season with Beethoven’s towering “Kreutzer” Sonata featuring violinist Alastair Witherspoon. The performance is intercut with readings from Rita Dove’s “Sonata Mulattica,” a set of poems about George Bridgetower, the biracial violinist who premiered the “Kreutzer.” (Oct. 12, venue TBD, free, reserve at loftrecital.org)

‘Divine Light’

Hungarian composer György Ligeti wrote some of the most strangely beguiling music of the 20th century, and his choral piece “Lux Aeterna” (used in “2001: A Space Odyssey”) features in this program by the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers that also includes music by Ina Boyle, John HØybye and Jake Runestad. (4 p.m. Oct. 13, Summit Center, St. Paul, $30, 612-371-5656 or vocalessence.org)

‘Last Leaf’

The Danish String Quartet is one of the finest ensembles on the international circuit, and plays a complete Beethoven cycle in the Twin Cities next May. In the meantime, catch its “Last Leaf” program, “a travel through the rich fauna of Nordic folk melodies.” (Nov. 1, American Swedish Institute, Mpls., $30, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

An Alpine Symphony

The hunt is on for Osmo Vänskä’s successor, and Slovakian conductor Juraj Valčuha is among those hotly tipped to replace him. Richard Strauss’ mighty Alpine Symphony is an ideal vehicle to show his mettle, in a tasty program featuring the dazzling Leila Josefowicz playing Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto. (Nov. 1-2, Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $12-$125, 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org)

‘Dark With Excessive Bright’

Missy Mazzoli is one of the sharpest, most distinctive voices in American music. Her recent concerto “Dark With Excessive Bright” gets its U.S. premiere by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. (Nov. 1-2, Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul, $12-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

‘The Barber of Seville’

Thwarting unwanted amorous attention can be an unpleasant business, but Rossini’s masterpiece makes merry havoc of it. Francesca Zambello directs Minnesota Opera’s new staging, with Daniela Mack as the feisty Rosina. (Nov. 9-17, Ordway Music Theater, St. Paul, $23-$218, 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org)

‘Les Caractères de la Danse’

The elegance of French baroque music lends itself perfectly to dance, and the interaction of the two art forms is examined in this program by Lyra Baroque. (Nov. 23, Sundin Music Hall, $5-$30, lyrabaroque.org)