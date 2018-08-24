More than 10,000 members of the American Legion and their families are descending on Minneapolis for the group's 100th National Convention, which starts Friday and runs to Aug. 30 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The big round number is appropriate for Minneapolis. The city hosted the very first American Legion National Convention Nov. 10-12, 1919. The Legion came back in 1959, 1975, 1994 and 2011, making 2018 the sixth time the Legion has convened here.

Events, seminars and speakers fill up the convention schedule, starting this evening with the color guard competition. The biggest public call to attention will be Sunday's parade through downtown Minneapolis, between 5th Street and 12th Street on Nicollet Avenue, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

With 10,000 potential voters all in one place, big political names also will appear. Vice President Mike Pence will be among the speakers. Among those representing Minnesota will be Gov. Mark Dayton, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Tim Walz, DFL candidate for governor and ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs. Other speakers include 2012 Olympic gold medalist Jamie Lynn Corkish and Diane Carlson Evans, co-founder of the Vietnam Women's Memorial.