One person died Friday afternoon in a two-alarm house fire on the 4100 block of Beard Avenue S. in Minneapolis, authorities said.
The victim was located on the second level of the home, the Minneapolis Fire Department said on Twitter. Shortly afterward, the fire department said the victim "had been confirmed as a fatality."
As of 4 p.m., the bulk of the fire had been knocked down. Fire crews are currently "extinguishing hot spots," the department said on Twitter.
Authorities are conducting secondary searches for other victims.
