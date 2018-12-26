One person was fatally shot and another wounded by gunfire in Hibbing, and authorities say the gunman is on the run and possibly in the Twin Cities.

Callers to 911 reported shots being fired Tuesday night, and police went to the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue E., where they found two victims, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).

A male was pronounced dead at Fairview Range Medical Center. The other person was treated at the same hospital and released.

Authorities have yet to identify either victim and explain the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jerome D. Spann, fled in a vehicle with an unidentified male, the BCA said.

The two “may have traveled to St. Paul, where Spann has relatives,” a statement from the BCA read.

Spann should be considered armed and dangerous, and he should not be approached, the agency added.

Anyone with information about Spann’s whereabouts is urged to 911 or Hibbing police at (218) 263-3601.